Flights canceled as ‘bomb cyclone’ snowstorm hits East Coast

NEW YORK — A powerful winter storm bringing blizzard-like conditions to much of the East Coast has resulted in thousands of canceled flights at major airports, including LaGuardia, JFK and Newark.

More than 90 percent of flights at LaGuardia, more than 70 percent of flights at Newark and more than 20 percent of flights at Kennedy Airport were canceled due to weather as of Wednesday night, according to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

Customers should contact their airlines to determine the status of their flights, officials said.

In addition to snarling airline travel, the first major snowstorm of the new year is affecting interstate rail travel. Amtrak planned to operate a modified schedule between New York and Boston on Thursday. Northeast Regional Service between Washington, D.C., and Newport News/Norfolk, Virginia, was canceled for Thursday.

Called a “bomb cyclone” because it’s rapidly intensifying, the storm is expected to dump 6 to 9 inches on the Jersey coast and New York City, with higher amounts possible in Queens where heavy banding is occurring. Between 9 and 12 inches of snow are forecast on Long Island and much of Connecticut.

Couple that snowfall with powerful winds gusting up to 50 mph and this storm promises to whip up white-out conditions, followed by historically cold temperatures over the weekend that will keep the snow from melting away.