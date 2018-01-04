Far Rockaway families of 16 NYCHA buildings with no heat demand answers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAR ROCKAWAY — Dozens of families are without heat at 16 different NYCHA buildings in Far Rockaway, residents say.

“We’ve had these problems since Sandy. No one is listening,” said Glenn Collins, Tenant Association President of the Redfern Houses.

“Something has to be done right now for these families. We have babies and seniors who are freezing,” said Senator James Sanders.

A spokesperson for the New York City Housing Authority, “Heat is on at Redfern. We have had intermittent outages over the last few days, but we now have a team in the area to monitor 24 hours a day, limiting the impact of any future outages."

