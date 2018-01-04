Bronx fire claims 13th victim a week after deadly blaze

BELMONT, the Bronx —Another person has died as a result of the massive December blaze in the Bronx.

Holt Francis, 27, has passed away, police said Thursday. Francis has been on life support for the last week. His 37-year-old wife and two children, ages 2 and 7, were killed in the fire. A 19-year-old niece also died in the blaze.

The family lived on the building’s 5th floor. Their niece, Shawntay Young, had been visiting. Another relative, Kadian Blake, was in the building as well. Blake, a pregnant mother, was the last person to make it down the fire escape of the burning building alive.

Her son was there and woke her up, telling her he smelled smoke.

“When I looked up I was like, ‘there’s no way my aunt can get down,'” Blake said.

There’s a fundraising effort to pay for burial services in Jamaica, where the family is from.

The fire, which was New York City’s deadliest in more than 25 years, was started by a child playing with a stove on the first floor. The youngest victim was 7-month-old Amora Batiz.