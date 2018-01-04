‘Bomb cyclone’ begins to slam tri-state, could bring foot of snow and blizzard conditions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — The so-called "bomb cyclone" winter storm is approaching the New York area, promising over a foot of snow in places on Thursday and blizzard conditions as a system that has been likened to a winter hurricane heads up the coast.

New York City Public Schools were closed on Thursday "due to expected severe weather conditions," and dozens of other school districts have also decided to close ahead of the monster storm.

The snow, along with strong winds that could whip up white-out conditions, should started falling early Thursday morning and will not relent until the evening, followed by the most extreme cold temperatures since the arctic outbreak began on Christmas.

Snow Thursday fell later than initially expected, with the city beginning to see it after 4 a.m. The heaviest will fall between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., and should taper off during the evening commute.

Suffolk County and most of central and southern New Jersey, including Monmouth and Ocean counties, are now under a blizzard warning, and a winter storm warning has been issued for New York City, Connecticut and parts of interior New Jersey. A winter weather advisory is in effect for northwestern New Jersey and the Hudson Valley.

There are still uncertainties in the forecast, as the storm could shift 25 to 50 miles from its current track – and that movement would greatly affect how much snow falls.

Total accumulations as of Thursday morning are expected to be 4 to 8 inches in NYC, western Long Island, western Connecticut and central New Jersey; 8 inches to a foot in eastern Long Island, eastern Connecticut and coastal New Jersey; and 1 to 4 inches for northwestern New Jersey and Hudson Valley.

In addition to heavy snow, powerful winds carrying gusts of up to 50 mph could create blizzard-like, white-out conditions across the area and pose the the threat of scattered power outages due to downed trees and power lines. The strongest wind is expected to arrive late Thursday morning into Thursday night.

Blizzard conditions are marked by at least three straight hours of heavy or blowing snow, visibility less than a quarter mile and sustained winds of 35 mph or higher.

In addition to the blizzard conditions, an onshore flow Thursday morning and the near astronomical high tide bring the risk of coastal flooding. Minor tidal flooding will be possible during the high tide cycle. One to 2 foot waves will also create beach erosion as well.

After the snow moves out late Thursday, the coldest air of the season so far will move in.

That'll keep the snow where it is at least through the weekend and the start of next week, according to the head of New York City's Department of Transportation.

"Once it falls, it is not going away," DSNY Commissioner Kathryn Garcia said. "We are going to see almost historically low temperatures this weekend" and a warm-up won't happen until Monday.

Wind chills following Thursday's storm are expected to be as low as -15 degrees.

Daily highs haven't risen above 32 degrees since Christmas Day, according to the National Weather Service. There's a chance that the area could approach the record for most consecutive days with high temperatures being below freezing, the weather service said.

The longest stretch on record of below-freezing temperatures was 16 days, set back in 1961.