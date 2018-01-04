6-year-old boy found after he went missing in New Jersey snowstorm

NEWARK, NJ — The 6-year-old boy who was reported missing in Newark as residents deal with a massive snowstorm and frigid cold has been found.

He went missing around 12:30 p.m. near the intersection of Bloomfield Avenue and 1st Avenue in Newark, officials said. Officials confirmed he’d been found around 4:30 p.m. There’s about 6 inches of snow on the ground in Newark and it feels like it’s 7 degrees out.

The boy is in good condition, safety officials said.

