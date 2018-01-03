Woman shot after she tries to break up fight in front of Harlem funeral chapel

HARLEM, Manhattan — A 34-year old woman was shot after she tried to break up a fight in front of a Harlem funeral chapel.

The woman interfered after she spotted people fighting in front of Unity Funeral Chapel on Dec. 22 just after 8 p.m., police said. One of the people fighting pulled out a gun and shot the woman in her right thigh.

She was rushed to a local hospital.

Both of the people who’d argued fled the scene.

Police have asked for help identifying a woman connected to the attack. She’s about 35-45 years old. The woman has short, dark hair and she was last seen wearing a black sweat shirt, black pants and white and black sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).