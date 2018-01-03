Winter storm watch, warning issued for parts of NY

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service effective late Wednesday through Thursday for Suffolk County and parts of New Jersey and Connecticut.

A Winter Storm Watch is also in effect from late Wednesday through Thursday for New York City, Westchester, and parts of Connecticut.

Snow will begin after midnight tonight and continue through Thursday afternoon.

The heaviest snow will fall over eastern Long Island and coastal New Jersey where heavy snow may create near blizzard conditions. This will occur during the mid-morning hours of Thursday.

Total accumulations of about 3 to 6 inches are expected for New York City, Nassau County and western Connecticut. Accumulations of about 6 to 10 inches are expected for Suffolk County Long Island and eastern Connecticut.

Latest snowfall forecast. Check out https://t.co/qzLsM7vlX7 for latest winter storm watches and warnings. pic.twitter.com/QvHiNt4VqI — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) January 3, 2018

Snow will begin to taper off later in the afternoon on Thursday and end by early evening Thursday.

Bitter cold temperatures will return on Friday and last through the weekend with dangerous wind chills.

The weather watch and warning comes as we're expecting to be a monster storm, being called a "bomb cyclone" — an ominous-sounding term frequently used to describe powerful low-pressure systems that intensify rapidly, according to weather.com.

The storm is developing parallel to the Florida and Georgia coasts and will morph into a powerful Atlantic storm as it moves north.

After the snow moves out late Thursday, the weekend brings with it the potential for more dangerous cold, the most intense of this unforgiving winter season.

Temperatures will struggle to get out of the single digits to lower teens Friday into Saturday, with wind chills of -10 to -20 degrees early Friday and -15 to -25 degrees Saturday morning.

For the latest weather updates, click here.