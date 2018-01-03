Police need help identifying woman found dead in a Georgia mall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A woman’s body was found in a Georgia mall just days before Christmas. Now investigators are asking for your help identifying her.

On Dec. 21, a maintenance worker at Gwinnett Place Mall was doing a routine inspection of an abandoned storefront at the mall’s food court. According to a police report, the worker found the vacant vendor space locked, and when he climbed over the counter, he found a woman's body in a back room.

According to local police, the woman is Asian and was dressed in a black mesh style jump suit with her black tennis shoes lying next to her feet. She is believed to have been between 20 to 30 years old, was 5 feet tall and weighed around 100 pounds.

If you have any information about this case, contact the Gwinnett County Police Department at 770-513-5300. You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 404-577-TIPS.