Paws of Wars organization offers support to veterans

NESCONSET, L.I — Paws of Wars aims to place shelter dogs with veterans suffering emotional effects from war.

PIX11's Lisa Mateo spoke to volunteers, vets and the organizers about the impact Paws of War has had on U.S. military veterans. The non-profit's goal is to train and place shelter dogs to serve and provide independence to veterans suffering from emotional effects of war.

In return, shelter dogs find a home and can give the therapeutic, unconditional love to each vet.

