NJ teen accused of killing family on New Year’s Eve to appear in court

LONG BRANCH, N.J. The teen involved in the tragic shooting deaths of his parents, sister and family friend is expected to be in court for his first hearing Wednesday.

The 16-year-old, who is accused of the New Year’s Eve shooting, is charged as a juvenile. The prosecutor wants to try as an adult on murder charges.

His first court appearance was delayed Tuesday while a New Jersey media outlet petitions the court to make his name public.

On Tuesday, the family’s neighbors and friends gathered for a candlelight vigil, consoling each other with hugs and sharing tears over the senseless murders of a family.

The Kologi family — parents Steven and Linda and 18-year-old sister Brittany along with a family friend identified as Mary Schulz, were all shot multiple times, at close range with a semi automatic assault rifle legally owned by a family member during a small New Year’s Eve party.

There was no struggle or standoff as police took the 16-year-old suspect into custody moments before the New Year.

Another brother and grandfather at home during the shooting were unharmed.

Friends described the teen suspect as being mentally disabled.

The prosecutor called the shooting an isolated domestic violence incident, and there had been no prior calls to police of any family violence.

Those who loved the family were still in shock over the deaths.

“Everyone was invited to their house at any time,” said one friend, “Every synonym for ‘great’ put together wouldn’t even describe this family.”

Wednesday will be the first appearance for the teen suspect. It is currently closed to the public and media, but a NJ media outlet is appealing that hooping to open the hearing.