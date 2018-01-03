New York City schools closed Thursday for snow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — New York City public schools will be closed Thursday because of the expected severe snow, officials said.

"With some extreme weather in the early morning forecast, the Mayor’s made the decision to close New York City schools tomorrow," a mayoral spokesperson said.

With some extreme weather in the early morning forecast, the Mayor’s made the decision to close New York City schools tomorrow. More information to follow. — Eric Phillips (@EricFPhillips) January 3, 2018

The latest forecasts show an expected 6-8 inches of snow in New York City. Areas outside of New York City, particularly to the east, may see more than a foot of snow.

After-school programs, adult education, YABC programs and PSAL activities are also cancelled, education officials said. The Department of Education central and field offices will stay open.

As of now, New York City schools will be open on Jan. 5 and all programs and activities will be held as scheduled.

For a full list of school closures in the New York, New Jersey area, click here. For the latest on the massive storm, click here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.