CLICK FOR LATEST SCHOOL CLOSINGS AND DELAYS
Weather alerts issued as first snowstorm of 2018 closes in

Man pushes commuter onto subway tracks in Brooklyn, victim in critical condition

Posted 3:38 PM, January 3, 2018, by , Updated at 03:46PM, January 3, 2018

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN — A man was quickly arrested after he pushed a commuter onto the subway tracks in Brooklyn Wednesday afternoon.

The victim, a man in his 60s, was critically injured in the fall onto R-train tracks at Jay St.-MetroTech , officials said. He was rushed to a nearby hospital after emergency services received a call around 2:30 p.m.

No identifying information was immediately available.

Police said the men may have argued beforehand.

R trains are running with delays, skipping Jay Street-MetroTech in both directions.

This is a developing story; check back for updates and get the PIX11 News app to stay informed all day. 