Man pushes commuter onto subway tracks in Brooklyn, victim in critical condition

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN — A man was quickly arrested after he pushed a commuter onto the subway tracks in Brooklyn Wednesday afternoon.

The victim, a man in his 60s, was critically injured in the fall onto R-train tracks at Jay St.-MetroTech , officials said. He was rushed to a nearby hospital after emergency services received a call around 2:30 p.m.

No identifying information was immediately available.

Police said the men may have argued beforehand.

R trains are running with delays, skipping Jay Street-MetroTech in both directions.

Southbound R trains are stopping along the Q line from Canal St to DeKalb Av.

Expect delays to N, Q, and R train service.

These service changes are because of NYPD activity at Jay St. https://t.co/dvM4iPd3bg — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) January 3, 2018

