Man pushes commuter onto subway tracks in Brooklyn, victim in critical condition

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN — A man was quickly arrested after he pushed a commuter onto the subway tracks in Brooklyn Wednesday afternoon.
The victim, a man in his 60s, was critically injured in the fall onto R-train tracks at Jay St.-MetroTech , officials said. He was rushed to a nearby hospital after emergency services received a call around 2:30 p.m.
No identifying information was immediately available.
Police said the men may have argued beforehand.
R trains are running with delays, skipping Jay Street-MetroTech in both directions.
This is a developing story; check back for updates and get the PIX11 News app to stay informed all day.
40.692346 -73.987257