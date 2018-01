CHARLESTON, Staten Island — A man was shot outside a gentleman’s club in Staten Island early Wednesday.

A dispute erupted between two men outside of the Xcess Gentlemen’s Club on Arthur Kill Road when one of them opened fire around 3:55 a.m., police said.

According to officials, the victim, 23, was shot in the torso. The man who fired the shot fled in a four-door sedan, cops said.

The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.