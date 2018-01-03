LIRR commuters face cancellations, delays due third-rail damage in East River tunnel

NEW YORK — LIRR commuters faced cancellations, delays and diversions Wednesday due third-rail damage in one of Amtrak’s East River tunnels, according to MTA officials.

Specific train issues related to the third-rail issue were first tweeted about at 5:54 a.m.

Warnings broadened to include all LIRR customers by 6:40 a.m.

LIRR customers can anticipate delays, cancellations and diversions this morning due to third rail damage in one of Amtrak's East River tunnels. NYC Transit is cross-honoring E train at Jamaica, Kew Gardens and Forest Hills; Atlantic and 34th St for 2/3 train; on 7 at Woodside. — LIRR (@LIRR) January 3, 2018

NYC Transit is cross-honoring E trains at Jamaica, Kew Gardens and Forest Hills; the Nos. 2 and 3 trains at Atlantic and 34th St.; and the 7 train at Woodside.

Customers headed to Penn Station can transfer at Jamaica for the next westbound train to Penn, LIRR tweeted.

Canceled trains as of 7 a.m. included:

The 7:37 a.m. train from Babylon due Penn at 8:48 a.m. was canceled at Jamaica.

The 7:29 a.m. train from Freeport due Penn at 8:13 a.m. Customers were expected to be accommodated by the 7:26 a.m. train from Wantagh due Penn at 8:16 a.m., making added stops at Freeport, Baldwin, & RVC.

The 7:12 a.m. train from Hempstead due Penn at 8:03 a.m. was canceled in Jamaica.

The 6:58 a.m. train from Hempstead due Penn at 7:52 a.m. was canceled in Jamaica.

The 7:11 a.m. train from Massapequa Park due Penn at 8:08 a.m. was canceled in Jamaica.

Click here to follow additional cancelations and delays.