Help wanted: Snow laborers needed for massive storm cleanup

NEW YORK — Snow laborers are needed to help clean up after 2018’s first massive storm is expected to dump half a foot of snow or more on Long Island and wreak havoc on Thursday’s commutes.
Storm watches are already up for New York City, Long Island and much of New Jersey for snow beginning Wednesday night.
The laborers will earn $15 per hour, and $22.50 per hour after 40 hours on the job, city officials say.
Anyone interested in the snow-removal jobs can register with the city at any sanitation garage between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m., according to the city’s website. Laborers must be at least 18, eligible to work in the U.S. and able to perform heavy physical labor.
Snow laborers are per-diem workers who shovel snow and clear ice from bus stops, crosswalks, fire hydrants and step streets in the City after heavy snowfalls.
Applicants must bring with them the following items to register for the position:
Two small photos (1.5 inch square). The photos must be the same style as those used for a passport.
Social Security card
Two forms of identification (original and copy).
Examples include:
Driver’s license
Passport
School photo ID
IDNYC card
Bring the photos, IDs (and copies) and Social Security card to any local DSNY district garage or to the following NYC Department of Transportation locations, Monday through Friday, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.:
Flatbush Yard 2900 Flatbush Ave., Brooklyn
Bronx Yard Mosholu Ave. and Broadway (Van Cortlandt Park), the Bronx
Kew Loop Yard 78-88 Park Drive East, Queens
Harper Street Yard 32-11 Harper St., Queens
Individuals may also register at select Department of Transportation locations. The offices will be open Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. and require the same photographs and identification. Locations are listed below.
DSNY Bronx locations
680 East 132nd Street
720 East 132nd Street
800 East 176th Street
423 West 215th Street
1635 East 233rd Street
650 Casanova Street
1331 Cromwell Avenue
800 Zerega Avenue
850 Zerega Avenue
DSNY Brooklyn Locations
5100 1st Avenue
127 2nd Avenue
5602 19th Avenue
1755 Atlantic Avenue
105-02 Avenue D
105-01 Foster Avenue
922 Georgia Avenue
465 Hamilton Avenue
525 Johnson Avenue
2501 Knapp Street
606 Milford Street
2012 Neptune Avenue
690 New York Avenue
1397 Ralph Avenue
1824 Shore Parkway
161 Varick Avenue
DSNY Manhattan locations
4036 9th Avenue
606 West 30th Street
650 West 57th Street
343 East 99th Street
110 East 131st Street
125 East 149th Street
301 West 215th Street
South St. Pier 36
353 Spring Street
DSNY Queens locations
34-28 21st Street
120-15 31st Avenue
58-73 53rd Avenue
48-01 58th Road
52-35 58th Street
153-67 146th Avenue
130-23 150th Avenue
51-10 Almeda Avenue
132-05 Atlantic Avenue
75-05 Winchester Boulevard
DSNY Staten Island locations
539 Jersey Street
2500 Richmond Avenue
1000 West Service Road
DOT locations
Flatbush Yard
2900 Flatbush Avenue
Brooklyn, NY
Bronx Yard
258th Street & Mosholu Avenue
Bronx, NY
Long Island City
5-40 44th Drive
Queens, NY
Kew Loop Yard
78-88 Park Drive East
Queens, NY
Harper Street Yard
32-11 Harper Street
Queens, NY