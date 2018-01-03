Help wanted: Snow laborers needed for massive storm cleanup

NEW YORK — Snow laborers are needed to help clean up after 2018’s first massive storm is expected to dump half a foot of snow or more on Long Island and wreak havoc on Thursday’s commutes.

Storm watches are already up for New York City, Long Island and much of New Jersey for snow beginning Wednesday night.

The laborers will earn $15 per hour, and $22.50 per hour after 40 hours on the job, city officials say.

Anyone interested in the snow-removal jobs can register with the city at any sanitation garage between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m., according to the city’s website. Laborers must be at least 18, eligible to work in the U.S. and able to perform heavy physical labor.

Snow laborers are per-diem workers who shovel snow and clear ice from bus stops, crosswalks, fire hydrants and step streets in the City after heavy snowfalls.

Applicants must bring with them the following items to register for the position:

Two small photos (1.5 inch square). The photos must be the same style as those used for a passport.

Social Security card

Two forms of identification (original and copy).

Examples include:

Driver’s license

Passport

School photo ID

IDNYC card

Bring the photos, IDs (and copies) and Social Security card to any local DSNY district garage or to the following NYC Department of Transportation locations, Monday through Friday, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.:

Flatbush Yard 2900 Flatbush Ave., Brooklyn

Bronx Yard Mosholu Ave. and Broadway (Van Cortlandt Park), the Bronx

Kew Loop Yard 78-88 Park Drive East, Queens

Harper Street Yard 32-11 Harper St., Queens

Individuals may also register at select Department of Transportation locations. The offices will be open Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. and require the same photographs and identification. Locations are listed below.

DSNY Bronx locations

680 East 132nd Street

720 East 132nd Street

800 East 176th Street

423 West 215th Street

1635 East 233rd Street

650 Casanova Street

1331 Cromwell Avenue

800 Zerega Avenue

850 Zerega Avenue

DSNY Brooklyn Locations

5100 1st Avenue

127 2nd Avenue

5602 19th Avenue

1755 Atlantic Avenue

105-02 Avenue D

105-01 Foster Avenue

922 Georgia Avenue

465 Hamilton Avenue

525 Johnson Avenue

2501 Knapp Street

606 Milford Street

2012 Neptune Avenue

690 New York Avenue

1397 Ralph Avenue

1824 Shore Parkway

161 Varick Avenue

DSNY Manhattan locations

4036 9th Avenue

606 West 30th Street

650 West 57th Street

343 East 99th Street

110 East 131st Street

125 East 149th Street

301 West 215th Street

South St. Pier 36

353 Spring Street

DSNY Queens locations

34-28 21st Street

120-15 31st Avenue

58-73 53rd Avenue

48-01 58th Road

52-35 58th Street

52-35 58th Street

153-67 146th Avenue

130-23 150th Avenue

51-10 Almeda Avenue

132-05 Atlantic Avenue

75-05 Winchester Boulevard

DSNY Staten Island locations

539 Jersey Street

2500 Richmond Avenue

1000 West Service Road

DOT locations

Flatbush Yard

2900 Flatbush Avenue

Brooklyn, NY

Bronx Yard

258th Street & Mosholu Avenue

Bronx, NY

Long Island City

5-40 44th Drive

Queens, NY

Kew Loop Yard

78-88 Park Drive East

Queens, NY

Harper Street Yard

32-11 Harper Street

Queens, NY