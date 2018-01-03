Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Mildred Morales lives in the Clason Point Gardens in the Bronx and doesn’t have heat.

“I’m crying because I’m tired of being cold,” said Morales. Jacqueline Barosy lives at the Samuels Houses in Harlem and doesn’t have heat.

“I’m wearing three sweaters and I’m still cold,” Barosy said.

A New York City Housing Authority spokesperson said, “Our residents deserve safe, warm homes in the winter and our staff is working diligently to repair outages as quickly as possible. We must do better for our residents.”

All residents should report any heat issues to NYCHA as soon as possible. They can do this via the MyNYCHA app or by calling the Customer Contact Center at 718-707-7771. NYCHA staff is working 24/7 to respond to all issues as quickly as possible.

f you have a heat story reach out to Monica Morales on Facebook.