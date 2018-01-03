Fire breaks out at Bill and Hillary Clinton’s home in Chappaqua

CHAPPAQUA, N.Y. — A fire broke out Wednesday at the New York home of Bill and Hillary Clinton, according to a spokesperson for the New Castle Police Department.

Details were scarce, but shortly after 3 p.m. the blaze was extinguished. Firefighters remain on the scene at this time.

The police official said the fire could be in any of the structures on the Clintons’ property, which includes 15 and 33 Old House Lane, and could not confirm exactly where it began.

The blaze appeared to be a minor one and no injuries have been reported, the official said.

