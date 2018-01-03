FDNY firefighters and paramedics share safety information in wake of fatal fires

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — FDNY first responders from all corners of the department are begging the public to be safe in the wake of several deadly fires.

The new Public Service Announcement digital campaign #FDNYSmart began popping up on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube on Dec. 14.

The rollout of the PSAs coincided blow-for-blow with several fatal fires across the city where fatal mistakes were made and the frigid weather made fighting the blazes difficult. Some warn about the dangers of space heaters, others preach practicing an emergency plan, more still advise people to protect themselves in cold weather.

Lt. Juliette Arroyo was featured in one of the PSAs. She hopes this particular public safety campaign featuring actual firefighters and paramedics will save lives— especially at a moment in time following several fatal fires.

“The people of New York City call us when they are having an emergency or need us,” Arroyo said. “They trust us and so I think utilizing us makes a connection with the people, and gets these important messages out there.”

Check out the PSAs on the FDNY YouTube page.