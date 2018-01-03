Capital One accidentally charges customers twice for debit card transactions

Capital One customers who swiped their cards Wednesday for debit transactions were charged twice.

The company is aware of the issue and is working to fix it.

“All hands are on deck and working on a fix,” Capital One tweeted.

Customers won’t be responsible for the duplicate charges.

Capital One is currently experiencing long hold times as people call about the issue. Customers do not need to call about the duplicate charges in order to have their accounts correctly adjusted.

Capital One is not yet sure how long it will take to fix the issue.

For updates, login to your Capital One account online or via the mobile app.