Bronx community mourns, honors 12 killed in fatal fire

THE BRONX — A theme of unity blanketed a community grieving in the Bronx Tuesday night, nearly a week after 12 people were killed in a massive fire in the Belmont area.

A congregation gathered at Our Lady Mt. Carmel Church for dozens of families still reeling from the losses suffered in the fatal fire last Thursday on Prospect Avenue.

There were no political speeches, campaigning or grandstanding. Just heartfelt words that transcended faith and race for the victims of the city's worst fire in more than 25 years.

Kadian Blake spoke on behalf of her family, which lost four relatives in the fire. A fifth is on life support.

“We were in a state of denial. But now it’s real that we’ve moved forward to, to have a service in their memory. So emotionally, everybody is drained,” Kadian said.

All of these grieving are now starting off the new year in perhaps the worst way possible — planning their loved ones’ funerals.

Another vigil is scheduled Thursday, on the 1-week anniversary of the fire, at 6 p.m. in front of the building.