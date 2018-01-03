Bomb cyclone: Monster snowstorm could dump 12+ inches on parts of tri-state area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — As the "bomb cyclone" works its way up the East Coast, the snow from the powerful hurricane-like system could wallop the New York region Thursday with up to a foot or more of snow.

The snow, along with strong winds that could whip up white-out conditions, should start falling late Wednesday and not relent until Thursday evening, followed by the most extreme cold temperatures since the arctic outbreak began on Christmas.

There are still uncertainties in the forecast, as the storm could shift 25 to 50 miles from its current track – and that movement would greatly affect how much snow falls.

Here's what we know so far:

Worst-case scenario

A westward wobble would increase the chance of a foot of snow on Long Island and in Connecticut, along with more than 6 inches for the New York City metro area and areas east of the Hudson River.

On the high end, the National Weather Service predicts up to 14 to 16 inches on eastern Long Island and southeastern Connecticut. Kennedy Airport could get a foot and New York City would be covered in about 9 inches of snow in that scenario.

Some models call for a more substantial storm: 22 inches burying the five boroughs with snow falling for nearly a full day. But that scenario is presently an outlier and several other models are calling for much less accumulation.

Low-end forecast

If the monster system moves farther east and stays well out to sea, the storm will deliver more of a glancing blow.

The most snow would still fall on eastern Long Island and southeastern Connecticut, but the accumulation would max out at about 3 inches.

Under this scenario, New York City would get about 1 inch of snow, with just a dusting in points north and west of the city.

What’s actually expected

Most model tracks show the storm creeping steadily north, off the coast, and confidence is growing among forecasters that this could be a "moderate to high impact winter storm."

The most likely scenario, as of Wednesday morning, calls for 3 to 4 inches across northeastern New Jersey and the northern suburbs, and 4 to 6 inches in New York City with increasing accumulation the farther east on Long Island one travels.

In Nassau County, about 6 to 8 inches are expected. From Islip to Montauk, the totals grow to about 8 to 12 inches or more.

In addition to heavy snow, powerful winds carrying gusts of up to 45 mph could create blizzard-like, white-out conditions across the area and pose the the threat of scattered power outages due to downed trees and power lines. The wind is expected to arrive late Thursday morning into Thursday night.

What's next?

After the snow moves out late Thursday, the coldest air of the season so far will move in.

Temperatures will struggle to get out of the single digits to lower teens Friday into Saturday, with wind chills of -10 to -20 degrees early Friday and -15 to -25 degrees Saturday morning are expected.

Daily highs haven't risen above 32 degrees since Christmas Day, according to the National Weather Service. There's a chance that the area could approach the record for most consecutive days with high temperatures being below freezing, the weather service said.

The longest stretch on record of below-freezing temperatures was 16 days, set back in 1961.