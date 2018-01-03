At least 16 deaths linked to cold nationwide as temperatures in NY expected to feel like -25

NEW YORK — The number of deaths linked to the relentless cold across much of the United States has risen to at least 16 and the temperatures are supposed to drop even further.

National Weather Service forecasters in some parts of New York are warning residents to expect dangerous wind chills from -10 to -25 from late Thursday through Saturday evening.

Wind chill advisories have been issued for much of western New York.

The conditions could cause frostbite in as little as 30 minutes to exposed skin, forecasters warn.

The bitter cold is expected to give way, briefly at least, to a monster snowstorm with screaming winds that could drop more than a foot (0.3 meters) of snow in some areas on Thursday.

The “bomb cyclone” should dump at least half a foot of snow in the New York City region. Southern coastal areas in New Jersey should expect 4 to 8 inches of snow. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for Atlantic, Cape May, Monmouth and Ocean counties and southeastern Burlington County.

Monmouth County was under a winter storm watch, with 3 to 6 inches possible. And 2 to 5 inches was predicted for Camden, Cumberland, Gloucester and Salem counties, which were under a winter weather advisory.

High winds that could gust up to 70 mph (113 kph) are expected to cause power outages.

After the snow moves out, single-digit temperatures are moving back in Friday.