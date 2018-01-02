Virtual reality cinema and play lab transport users to another world

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOWER EAST SIDE - Experience the virtual reality trend at “Jump Into The Light!” It’s being billed as a “virtual reality cinema and play lab,” where people can put on goggles and be transported to another experience.

“We were the first in the world to do anything like this where we combine cinematic VR experience. We are the first in North America to have any kind of virtual reality space, said Michael Deathless, owner and co-founder of Jump Into The Light.

Deathless and partner Mehow Skalski are riding the virtual or augmented reality trend.

“If you have the glasses on you cannot see your environment, and if you have the headphones on you cannot hear your environment, you look above in and around, you’re in a completely different world,” said Deathless.

Inside their Lower East Side location on Orchard Street, are over 20 stations for people to try different experiences — From walking the plank on a 40-foot skyscraper to sky diving over the Grand Canyon.

$30 dollars gets you a day pass, including access to a special room with 4D immersive music experience, with music by Floating Points.

“You get the feedback of the floor in the rumbling and in the wind which is all synced and takes you to the next level. It’s definitely about stepping into a different world,” said Skalski.

Jump Into The Light opened last April. They’ve had people from 8 to 80 years old participate.

