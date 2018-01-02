US soldier from New Jersey killed in combat in Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan — The U.S. military says an American soldier has been killed fighting in eastern Afghanistan.

A military statement issued Tuesday said four other soldiers were wounded in the Jan. 1 battle in the Achin district of Nangarhar province. It said two of the wounded were in stable condition and the other two have returned to duty.

Sen. Cory Booker says the Army had identified the dead soldier as Mihail Golin, of Fort Lee, New Jersey.

“Sergeant First Class Mihail Golin served our nation with courage and distinction, and his death is a loss that will be felt across New Jersey,” Booker said. “Let us honor Sergeant Golin’s extraordinary courage by reflecting on his commitment to the nation he loved, and by recognizing the profound debt of gratitude we owe to him and to his family for their sacrifice. I extend my deepest condolences to Sergeant Golin’s family and friends during this very difficult time, and my thoughts and prayers are with the soldiers injured in this tragic incident.”

Gen. John Nicholson, the top U.S. commander in Afghanistan, says “we are deeply saddened by the loss of one of our own.”

The United States formally concluded its combat mission in Afghanistan at the end of 2014 but still carries out operations against the Taliban and an Islamic State affiliate, both of which are active in Nangarhar.