Queens families say no heat in their homes, mom fears son living with autism will get sick

ASTORIA, Queens — It's been freezing for more than a week in New York and families in Queens' Astoria Houses say they haven't had heat in days.

Nirka Mercado, an Astoria Houses resident, is especially concerned about her 20-year-old Joshua Sanchez,who lives with autism, getting sick.

“It’s outrageous. We are freezing,” Mercado said. “[My son] watches PIX11 everyday. He was hoping you would help him too."

A New York City Housing Authority spokesperson says, “Staff has visited the resident and confirmed heat is working in her apartment. We must do better to ensure all residents have the safe, warm homes they deserve."

