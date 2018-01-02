Prospect Park becomes completely car-free

PROSPECT PARK, Brooklyn — Prospect Park is now permanently car-free, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday.

The change, initially announced in October, came as a response to the park’s car-free trial during the summer last year.

“Today, we are providing a great new year’s gift that recognizes the special place the park holds for so many other Brooklyn families. Now as a safe refuge that has permanently removed cars, the park can expect to see even more people enjoying walking, jogging and bicycling on its beautiful loop road,” said de Blasio.

Prior to Tuesday, Prospect Park’s East Drive was open to traffic during morning rush hours.

The Department of Transportation’s car-free trial became popular in the summer, especially among walkers, joggers and cyclists to the point where petitions were signed after the trial ended to keep the entire park car-free.

City officials said the change is aimed at keeping parkgoers safe.

With the help of NYC Parks and the Prospect Park Alliance, the DOT has been able to coordinate the transition to a car-free park — Drivers had been advised about the change through multiple messages along the park’s entrances.

“A new year means a new chapter for Prospect Park, a chapter that once and for all has permanently removed cars from Brooklyn’s backyard,” said Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams.