People keep moving out of NY, NJ

NEW YORK — More people moved out of New York and New Jersey in 2017 than moved in, new tracking statistics show.

More than 60 percent of moves were outbound in the two states, according to moving company United Van Lines. Most people moved because of job changes, but lifestyle and retirement were also contributing causes.

New Jersey was the second ranked top outbound state in the country. It had been the number one outbound state for five consecutive years before this.

Illinois was the top outbound state.

The top five destination states are Vermont, Oregon, Idaho, Nevada and South Dakota.

Several states, considered ‘balanced,’ gained about the same number of people as they lost. Nebraska and New Hampshire are both considered ‘balanced’ states.’

For the full study, click here.