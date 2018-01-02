Mayor to announce security measures to increase security in NYC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — In 2017, we saw a lot more vehicles being used for terror attacks not only around the world, but also in New York City. With the near year, come new security measures that the city plans to put into effect amid the attacks seen in situations like on Halloween in the West Side and earlier this year in Times Square.

Mayor Bill de Blasio and the police commissioner are expected to announce additional barriers will be installed in highly traveled areas.

Last month, the city council unanimously voted to install more metal posts across the city.

Those barriers are widely used around Times Square and are thought have been critical after a man drove down a Time Square, killing one woman and injuring dozens.

Emergency work then began in the fall to safeguard the West Side bike path with temporary barriers after a suspected terrorist drove a rented truck drove through the path, killing 8 people.

Additional bollards planned to be placed across the city to hopefully fight Vision Zero and against terrorists who have unleashed similar attacks around the world.