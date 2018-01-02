How to make your workouts fun in 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Bushwick, Brooklyn – Forget about the traditional treadmill or stationary bike, if your resolution is to get in shape, there are many fun ways to workout in 2018.

PIX11’s Lisa Mateo got in touch with her fiercely feminine side during a pole dancing class at S Factor and soared to new heights at Crunch for their Bungee Flight Adrenaline Rush class.

After that it was on to Parkour (the art of movement), Ninja Warrior training and a trampoline class at Brooklyn Zoo in Bushwick.

But if your core is your focus for the New Year, Men’s Health Deputy Editor, Dean Stattmann, provided 5 great moves to tighten your abs in the New Year.

