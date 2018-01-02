Get PIX11 on Roku/Apple TV/Amazon Fire TV Stick/Android TV and Amazon Alexa

PIX11 is available via PIX11-branded applications on several platforms including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Google’s Android TV.

PIX11 is offering news, lifestyle, and entertainment segments as video-on-demand content. WPIX is also opening its archives with vintage news and entertainment videos, much of it not seen since first airing decades ago.

PIX11 News digests hosted by our anchors and reporters are also available on Amazon’s voice-activated Alexa service, via Flash News Briefings.

Simply search for “WPIX” on Roku, Apple TV, Android TV and Amazon Fire.

Add “PIX11 News” in the Flash News Briefings portion of your Alexa app.

On Alexa, you can also receive Mr. G’s forecasts seven days a week by enabling the Mr. G skill on your Amazon Alexa app, and asking your Alexa, “Hey Alexa, ask Mr. G the weather.”