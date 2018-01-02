Driver who fatally crashed into chef in Union Square arrested months after hit-and-run: Police

UNION SQUARE, Manhattan — The SUV driver who allegedly crashed into a 34-year-old Manhattan chef and sped away, leaving the victim’s body in the street, was arrested Tuesday.

Adrian Blanc was on his way home from work when Xavier Ward, 23, allegedly hit him and fled the scene in November, police said. The abandoned SUV was later found in Brooklyn.

Blanc was engaged. He’d planned to wed his fiancé in December.

“We would like for him to receive the justice that is due,” his brother previously told PIX11. “He had his whole future, a whole life ahead of him.”

Blanc was the beloved executive chef at Hill and Bay in Kips Bay.

“We have a group of about 100 employees here at the restaurant that just lived, breathed and worked with Adrian at the restaurant day in and day out and in no way should his death be in vain,” Scott Dobrydney, a worker at the restaurant, said.

Ward was charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle.