Big car pileup outside Buffalo on the Thruway as snow falls on region

Posted 4:07 PM, January 2, 2018, by , Updated at 04:55PM, January 2, 2018

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As snow fell on the Buffalo region, dozens of cars were involved in a pileup on the New York State Thruway outside the city Tuesday afternoon.

Snow was falling as 15 to 25 vehicles collided just before 2 p.m., police said. Officials do not yet know what caused the pileup.

Two injuries have been reported so far.

I-90 is closed eastbound and westbound between exit 50 and exit 49 as emergency services handle the crash. Drivers should expect delays and are urged to find alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

 

 