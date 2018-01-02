Commuters face bitter cold temperatures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — New Year, same cold weather.

Commuters heading back to work are in for a cold one. Though there will be sunshine, the arctic chills continue to bring the tri-state area bitter, cold temperatures.

Those leaving their homes today are told to do one thing: Bundle up.

The frigid temperatures are expected to stay through the week, according to forecasts, which could break the record of having temperatures below 32 degrees for a consecutive amount of days.

Doctors are warning people who stay out for long periods of time to be careful, as they risk hypothermia and frostbite.

How can you stay careful? Dress in layers and stay inside as much as possible. For those who have to be outdoors, they’re advised to take warm-up breaks when they can.

And of course, keep your pets indoors.