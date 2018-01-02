Bronx middle school cheerleaders on track to make history, but need help to do it

THE BRONX — The P.S. 89 cheerleading team made it to nationals, but they have one big problem.

“They work so hard to get there but they don’t have the money to go. They need viewers’ help,” head coach Angelica Reyes said.

The Bronx Panthers are 13 days away from their trip.

“They are 28 girls and two boys on the team. We are so proud of them,” said Ralph Martinez, principal of P.S. 89.

The Panthers would be the first Bronx public middle school in history to go to nationals.

If you want to help make it happen and give to the Panthers, click here.

