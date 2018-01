CALIFORNIA — The lineup for Coachella 2018 has been announced — and Beyonce, The Weekend and Eminem will headline.

The festival features the same lineup for two weekends — April 13-15 and April 20-22. The Weekend will headline Thursday, Beyonce on Friday and Eminem on Saturday.

Other notable acts include Cardi B, SZA, HAIM, Kygo, Jamiroquai, Tyler the Creator, Post Malone, Portugal the Man, ODESZA, Migos and St. Vincent.