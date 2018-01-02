At least 9 injured after fire breaks out at Bronx building: FDNY

VAN NEST, the Bronx — At least nine people were injured after a fire broke out at a four-story building in the Bronx Tuesday morning.

FDNY responded to reports about a fire at Commonwealth Avenue around 5:30 a.m. When they arrived, firefighters found the fire on the first floor of the building in a furniture store.

According to fire officials, apartments are located above the store.

At least nine people are injured, the FDNY said, their conditions are not yet known.

Fire officials advised residents to expect smoke and traffic delays in the area.

AIR11 is over the scene of the fire.

The fire comes just days after the deadly Bronx apartment fire that killed 12 people and left many families without a home during the bitterly cold temperatures.

This is a developing story, check back for updates and get the PIX11 News app to stay informed all day.