At least 16 injured after fire breaks out at Bronx building

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VAN NEST, the Bronx — At least sixteen people are injured as a fire burns through at a four-story building in the Bronx Tuesday morning.

200 firefighters responded to the fire that started around 5:30 a.m. on the first floor of 1547 Commonwealth Ave. on the corner of Commonwealth Avenue and East Tremont Avenue.

Apartments are located above the first floor of the building. The fire is believed to have started in a furniture store on the first floor.

At least sixteen people are hurt from the fire. Their injuries are believed to be non life-threatening.

Fire officials advised residents to close windows for smoke and traffic delays in the area. Firefighters have been pulled from the building and fight the blaze from outside, the FDNY said.

One resident said she tried to escape from the fire escape, but a gate was blocking the window for her family to escape. Her son and daughter were able to get through, but it was not until firefighters broke the gate that she and her husband were able to get through.

Fire officials are trying to determine the cause of the fire.

AIR11 was over the scene of the fire:

This fire comes just days after twelve people were killed in the one of the deadliest fires in the city in more than a quarter century. Last Thursday's blaze was started by a small child playing with a stove on the first floor, according to Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro. The child’s mother heard him screaming and was able to escape the unit. However, according to Nigro, she left the apartment door open.

This is a developing story, check back for updates and get the PIX11 News app to stay informed all day.

PIX11's Anthony DiLorenzo contributed to this report.