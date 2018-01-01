Woman, 26, fatally stabbed in Queens

RICHMOND HILL, Queens — A 26-year-old woman was fatally stabbed in Queens on Monday, police said.

Her body was found in a 103rd Avenue building near 113th Street around 2 p.m., an NYPD spokesperson said. She’d been stabbed repeatedly about the body.

Police have not yet released the woman’s name. Her death was the first murder in New York City of 2018.

Officials do not yet have any suspects. No arrests have been made.

