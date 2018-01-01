Teenage victim of Costa Rica plane crash identified as NYC college student

MANHATTAN — A 19-year-old student at Columbia University was one of 12 people killed when a plane crashed in Costa Rica Sunday.

Hannah Weiss was on the plane with her 16-year-old brother and her parents. The family was from Florida.

Weiss was studying theology and sustainable development in a joint undergraduate degree program between Columbia University and the Jewish Theological Seminary, called List College. She was a sophomore in the program.

Officials at List remembered her as a champion for the environment.

“She was deeply passionate about the environment,” Dean of List College Shuly Schwartz said in a statement. “Hannah worked tirelessly to secure composting and other initiatives at JTS and inspired us all to intensify our individual efforts to protect our planet.”

Her father was a radiologist and her mother was a pediatrician. Both had practiced at Morton Plant Hospital in Clearwater for over a decade. Hospital President Kris Hoce said in a statement that “their lives and medical skills have touched so many,” and their colleagues were grieving Monday.

