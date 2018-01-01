Some in New York urged to turn down heat because of fuel emergency

New Yorkers in some areas of the state are being urged to turn down their heat because of a fuel shortage.

Residents of five counties are being asked to turn their thermostats back 5 degrees until further notice. National Fuel’s gas deliverability issue is impacting Erie, Niagra, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties.

“We believe that this system interruption will be short-lived and that with our customers’ full cooperation, we will be able to limit this call for reduced usage,” National Fuel President Carl Carlotti said.“We are continually monitoring the situation and will provide notice when the system is fully operational. System repairs are occurring now to bring it back to full operating potential.”

Customers who are elderly or ill were advised to keep their thermostats set to comfortable temperatures that will not impact any existing medical conditions.

The request came as New Yorkers battle with brutal temperatures.

Non-residential customers have been asked to reduce their natural gas consumption by at least 25 percent.