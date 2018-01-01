Record low temperatures in NY, NJ on New Year’s Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It was colder in New York Monday than it was in Antartica. New York experienced temperatures in the teens, while it was in the 30s in Antartica - a continent known for its frigid weather.

Record low temperatures were set at Laguardia, JFK and Newark Airport, among other locations, weather data shows.

Record low temperatures were set at 5 out of the 6 climate sites today! STATION: NEW RECORD/OLD RECORD (YEAR OF OLD RECORD): LGA: 8/11 (1963)

JFK: 7/9 (1968)

EWR: 6/11 (1997)

BDR: 2/5 (1963)

ISP: 6/8 (1968) ***ALL RECORDS ARE PRELIMINARY*** — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) January 1, 2018

There was a high of 19 in Central Park Monday. It will briefly get warmer as the week continues, but a shot of arctic air headed toward New York will bring the coldest temperatures of the season yet.

Morning lows this weekend will be in the single digits.