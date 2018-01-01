NYC welcomes first babies of 2018

NEW YORK — While many New Yorkers rang in the New Year at midnight in Times Square or at parties, some of NYC’s first babies of 2018 were born.

Flushing Hospital welcomed a baby girl at 12:01 a.m. The unnamed baby girl, born to Tania Shirin, weighed in at 4 pounds, 11.5 ounces.

NYC Health + Hospitals welcomed a baby boy at 12:23 a.m. The unnamed baby was born at Lincoln Hospital in the Bronx.

He is the first baby to be born in 2018 within the NYC Health + Hospitals system, according to a news release.

Another baby was born two minutes after him in Brooklyn. At NYC Health + Hospitals/Woodhull, they welcomed baby boy Joshua Miguel Brito at 12:25 a.m. He weighed in at 6 pounds, 14 ounces, the news release said.

On Long Island, Stony Brook University Hospital announced their first birth in 2018. The hospital announced that parents Angelina Felix and Isai Zane Garcia welcomed baby Hayden at 1:05 a.m. He weighed in at 7 pounds, 2 ounces, according to the news release.