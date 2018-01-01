New York City in deep freeze with probable record lows

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — The Big Apple has been stuck in a freezer for several days and there isn’t much relief in sight.

Union Square, normally a bustling downtown hub, was sparsely populated Monday night. A few brave souls were bundled up and moved quickly to their destinations.

Jason Laing was running to the Union Square subway station with almost his entire face covered.

“Oh man, I’m bundled up. But it’s real, real cold out here,” he said.

Simon Geronimo braved the cold to see a movie with friends.

“We just have to get used to it," he said.

Up in Harlem, residents in a NYCHA building on Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard complained of limited heat.

Ruth Suarez, who lives there with her son, said her radiators were cold at night.

“We have portable heaters everywhere. And it's not enough,” Suarez said.

The New York City Housing Authority told PIX11 News it would send staffers to fix the heat. Suarez said by 8 p.m. it was warm in her apartment.