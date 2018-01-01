Nassau County police deliver baby on New Year’s Eve

ELMONT, L.I. — A baby girl was born on the last day of 2017 with a little help from Nassau County police.

Police responded to a call around 7:20 p.m. about a woman going into labor at her Elmont house. When they arrived, they found the 29-year-old mother-to-be in the basement of the residence.

As they were preparing to bring to woman to the ambulance, she said the baby’s head was coming out, according to Police Medic Brian Ferrucci. The three attending officers delivered a baby girl, named Nevaeh, spelled heaven backwards.

She and her mother were later taken to the hospital and admitted.