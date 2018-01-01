Maria Menounos has surprise wedding in Times Square on New Year’s Eve

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan — TV personality Maria Menounos, who was diagnosed with a brain tumor earlier this year, held a surprise wedding live on TV in Times Square during Fox’s New Year’s Eve coverage.

Steve Harvey officiated.

Menounos said the idea started as a joke with a producer.

Menounos tells People magazine she and a producer were planning how they’d cover New Year’s Eve from Times Square, and the producer joked about Menounos marrying longtime boyfriend Keven Undergaro.

Menounos laughed and texted Undergaro, not knowing Undergaro was planning a surprise wedding on Howard Stern’s radio show.

They changed their plans and threw a wedding together in two weeks, only telling a few people, including Menounos’ mother who has stage-four brain cancer.

Menounos herself has had a difficult year as she underwent surgery in June to remove a golf-ball-sized tumor discovered in February. Menounos says 99.9 percent of the tumor was removed during the seven-hour procedure. She says there’s a small chance that it could come back.

The couple had planned to hold a wedding brunch today to celebrate.