Long Island police officer hospitalized with serious injuries after being hit by alleged drunk driver

GREENVALE, NY — A Long Island police officer was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after an allegedly drunk driver crashed into him, officials said.

The officer was patrolling for intoxicated drivers in Greenvale around 2:20 a.m. when Keith Dillion, 29, swerved from southbound lanes into the northbound lanes and crashed head on into the officer’s patrol car, police said.

Emergency services had to cut the officer’s car open so they could remove him, officials said. He suffered severe head trauma, a brain injury, long contusions and missing teeth. The officer also has broken vertebrae, a fractured neck and a broken left arm and leg. He is listed in serious but stable condition.

Dillion, who was allegedly intoxicated, was also in possession of a white, powdery substance believed to be cocaine. He was treated for a broken ankle.

Police charged Dillion with assault, vehicular assault, criminal possession of a controlled substance and driving while intoxicated. He has not yet been arraigned.