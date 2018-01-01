Hoboken’s first Sikh mayor sworn in

HOBOKEN, NJ — Hoboken’s first Sikh mayor was sworn in Monday.

Ravinder Bhalla won November’s election just days after being targeted by flyers labeling him a terrorist. Bhalla, who has more than seven years of experience on the city council, was backed by Hoboken Mayor Dawn Zimmer after she decided not to run for re-election in June.

“I am proud, humbled and honored to be your mayor,” Bhalla said. “I look forward to getting to work on behalf of our residents.”

Senator Cory Booker presided over the ceremony late Monday.’

Bhalla’s first act as mayor was to sign an executive order forbidding Hoboken officials from using any city resources, apart from what the law requires, to collaborate with Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“This ensures the law shall be equal irrespective of immigration status, religion, ethnicity, sexual orientation, or any means of identification,” he said.

For more on Bhalla’s plans for the city, watch the video below:

