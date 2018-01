SOUTH OZONE PARK, Queens — Several residents have been displaced on a bitterly cold night Monday when a fire ripped through an two-story house in the South Ozone Park section of Queens.

The fire broke out just after 7 p.m. at 103-23 113 Street and extended to houses on either side of it.

Firefighters responded the blaze was under control as of 8:30 p.m.

Around 15-20 residents have been displaced.

No injuries have been reported.