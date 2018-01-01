U.S. Customs and Border Protection system back up after nationwide computer issue

Customs and Border Protection experienced a computer issue nationwide Monday night, but the issue was resolved according to the Denver International Airport.
The system seems to have gone down around 8:50 p.m. Passengers should expect continued delays.
Passengers at JFK Airport may experience delays in the international arrivals area, according to the airport.
People in airports have reported massive lines on social media.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection has not released any information about the issue on Twitter.
