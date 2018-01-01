U.S. Customs and Border Protection system back up after nationwide computer issue

Customs and Border Protection experienced a computer issue nationwide Monday night, but the issue was resolved according to the Denver International Airport.

The system seems to have gone down around 8:50 p.m. Passengers should expect continued delays.

Passengers at JFK Airport may experience delays in the international arrivals area, according to the airport.

People in airports have reported massive lines on social media.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection has not released any information about the issue on Twitter.

US customs and border protection is having a computer issue. Passengers arriving from international destinations may experience delays tonight. — Denver Int'l Airport (@DENAirport) January 2, 2018

@iah IAH Customs and Border Control ground to a halt due to computer issues. pic.twitter.com/s4ezzFAv1c — The Grackel (@SamMaguireBoyle) January 2, 2017

Customs line at Atlanta airport snaking around multiple wings of building. Supposedly homeland security system down pic.twitter.com/EtSMhWHQgV — Jordana Merran (@JordanaMerran) January 3, 2017

