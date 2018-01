Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn — New Yorkers stripped down Monday and raced into the Atlantic Ocean to ring in 2018.

The Polar Bear Club took their annual dip in 16 degree weather around 1 p.m. Water temperatures were in the mid-40s.

The hundreds of brave New Yorkers were some of the few to take the dip Monday; bitter cold temperatures in New Jersey forced several towns to postpone their polar bear plunges.

Polar Bear Club members have been hosting annual plunge event since 1903.